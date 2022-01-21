Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of DUE opened at €40.24 ($45.73) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.46. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

