Morgan Stanley Raises ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $81.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. 1,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 221.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 11.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.