Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $99.83 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.