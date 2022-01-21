Morgan Stanley Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $9.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.