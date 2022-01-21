Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.42. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 586,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

