Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MNPR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 10,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,552. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.