Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MNPR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 10,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,552. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

