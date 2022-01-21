MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $892,265.54 and $620.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00146525 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,118,061 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

