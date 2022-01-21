MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $161.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

