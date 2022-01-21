Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,714 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.