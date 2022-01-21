Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,189 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $68,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $490.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $486.11 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

