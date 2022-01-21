Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.