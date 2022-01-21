Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $50.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $50,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVA stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

