Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 78,954 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $48,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 32.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 110,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,346,000 after acquiring an additional 214,707 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 653,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.