Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $75,559.77 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $75,559.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total transaction of $213,012.24.

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79.

Shares of MRTX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

