Mint Club One Day Trading Volume Reaches $807,440.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $807,440.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

