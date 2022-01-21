MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,489. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,854 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MINISO Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

