Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,746,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $492,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,121,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,672,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,149,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,270,971,000 after purchasing an additional 137,945 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 141,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $222.42 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.