MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 226,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,914,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

