MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $83.56

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.56, but opened at $80.87. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

