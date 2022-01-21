Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

