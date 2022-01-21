Metahero Price Down 31% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Metahero has a total market cap of $386.28 million and $12.48 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.