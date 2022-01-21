Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $402.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.44.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $310.07. The company had a trading volume of 980,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. The stock has a market cap of $862.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average of $344.45. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

