Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $40,306.25 in Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

FB stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.