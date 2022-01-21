Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $12.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 34.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

