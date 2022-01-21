Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.59 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

