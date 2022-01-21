Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,755. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.