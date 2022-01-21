Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

