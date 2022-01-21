Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

