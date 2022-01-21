Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

