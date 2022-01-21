Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,562 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

