Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 355,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.65.

MDT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.70. 89,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

