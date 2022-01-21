Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.86. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 186,564 shares changing hands.

DR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.50 million and a PE ratio of 112.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.68.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9625793 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

