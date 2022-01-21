MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:MAX opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

