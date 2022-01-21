MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 35,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 512,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 14.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $2,442,271,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.