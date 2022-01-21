Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

