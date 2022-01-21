Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,040 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of R stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

