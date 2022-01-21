Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 21,203 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

