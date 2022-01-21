Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

