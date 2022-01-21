MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Tops $4.01 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $109,924.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.41 or 0.07213334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,268.78 or 1.00328763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063341 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.