Martin Davis Buys 2,500 Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Stock

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($29,267.29).

LON:GROW opened at GBX 872 ($11.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 984.24. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. Draper Esprit plc has a one year low of GBX 666 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($16.24).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.