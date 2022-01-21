Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

