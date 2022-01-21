MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.75 Million

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $447.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.29 million to $463.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $989.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

