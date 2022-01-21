Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

