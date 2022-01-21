Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $24.83

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.83, but opened at $22.90. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 142,190 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

