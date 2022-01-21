MAP Protocol Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

