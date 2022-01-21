MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $16.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.87 million to $18.20 million. MannKind reported sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 220,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

