Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

