Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

