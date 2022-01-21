MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $24.35 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

