Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.